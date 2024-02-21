Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.59

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.59 and traded as high as $0.98. Nanophase Technologies shares last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 35,400 shares trading hands.

Nanophase Technologies Trading Down 7.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.80.

Nanophase Technologies Company Profile

Nanophase Technologies Corporation provides engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing with an integrated family of technologies in the United States. It produces engineered nanomaterial products from antimony, bismuth, cerium, iron, and zinc oxide formulation for use in various markets, such as energy storage, exterior coatings, integrated circuiy and data storage, optical surface polishing, personal care, plastics, and textiles.

