National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens cut their price objective on National Bank from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on National Bank from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

National Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NBHC traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.44. 216,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,030. National Bank has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $41.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.18.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $107.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. National Bank’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Bank will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of National Bank

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in National Bank by 78.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in National Bank by 27.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in National Bank by 24.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in National Bank by 145.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in National Bank by 2,677.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

