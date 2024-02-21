NFT Hits 1-Day Volume of $9.00 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One NFT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a market capitalization of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NFT has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004088 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00014836 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001348 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00014014 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51,321.90 or 0.99813370 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00009156 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.75 or 0.00162883 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000055 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT (NFT) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

