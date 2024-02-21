NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.38

Shares of NightHawk Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:NHWK – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.38 and traded as high as $0.43. NightHawk Biosciences shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 173,100 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.48.
NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). NightHawk Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,333.27% and a negative return on equity of 91.62%. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that NightHawk Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.
NightHawk Biosciences, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medical countermeasures that combat unmet and emerging biothreats. The company develops ANTHIM (obiltoxaximab), a monoclonal antibody antitoxin for the treatment of inhalational anthrax. The company was formerly known as Heat Biologics, Inc and changed its name to NightHawk Biosciences, Inc in May 2022.
