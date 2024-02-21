NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.38

Shares of NightHawk Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:NHWK – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.38 and traded as high as $0.43. NightHawk Biosciences shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 173,100 shares changing hands.

NightHawk Biosciences Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.48.

Get NightHawk Biosciences alerts:

NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). NightHawk Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,333.27% and a negative return on equity of 91.62%. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that NightHawk Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NightHawk Biosciences

About NightHawk Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of NightHawk Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NightHawk Biosciences during the third quarter worth $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NightHawk Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NightHawk Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of NightHawk Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 21.16% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

NightHawk Biosciences, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medical countermeasures that combat unmet and emerging biothreats. The company develops ANTHIM (obiltoxaximab), a monoclonal antibody antitoxin for the treatment of inhalational anthrax. The company was formerly known as Heat Biologics, Inc and changed its name to NightHawk Biosciences, Inc in May 2022.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NightHawk Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NightHawk Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.