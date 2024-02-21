Niza Global (NIZA) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.71 Million

Niza Global (NIZA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. In the last seven days, Niza Global has traded down 17% against the dollar. One Niza Global token can now be bought for about $0.0148 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Niza Global has a market cap of $3.71 million and approximately $340,109.23 worth of Niza Global was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Niza Global Profile

Niza Global launched on October 2nd, 2023. Niza Global’s total supply is 7,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official website for Niza Global is niza.io. Niza Global’s official Twitter account is @nizacoin.

Buying and Selling Niza Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Niza Global (NIZA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Niza Global has a current supply of 7,999,999,954 with 4,523,443,272.257335 in circulation. The last known price of Niza Global is 0.01549414 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $846,434.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://niza.io/.”

