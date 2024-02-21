Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.880-1.940 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.900. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Nomad Foods also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 1.720- EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NOMD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nomad Foods currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Nomad Foods Stock Performance

Nomad Foods Announces Dividend

Shares of Nomad Foods stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,010,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,189. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Nomad Foods has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $19.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nomad Foods

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 606,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,274,000 after purchasing an additional 203,698 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 415,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after buying an additional 70,330 shares during the period. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

