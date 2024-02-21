Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF – Get Free Report) shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.58 and last traded at $10.58. 165 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.46.

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. It operates through Projects and Services segments. The company provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations.

