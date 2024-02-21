Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.20-2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $645-670 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $683.75 million. Nordson also updated its FY24 guidance to $10.00-10.50 EPS.

Nordson Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $261.69. 317,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.26. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $202.57 and a fifty-two week high of $267.45.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.19 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 32.15%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $258.83.

Insider Transactions at Nordson

In related news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.59, for a total transaction of $51,402.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total transaction of $526,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,856.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 221 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.59, for a total transaction of $51,402.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,608.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,334 shares of company stock valued at $2,127,529. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nordson

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,425,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Nordson by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Nordson by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

