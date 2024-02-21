Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,549,422 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,847,682 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 0.5% of Northern Trust Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,717,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $680,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,615,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,836 shares of company stock worth $6,042,021 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,982,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,170,967. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $197.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.03.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 47.42%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

