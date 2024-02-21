Northern Trust Corp Has $5.46 Billion Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,158,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355,317 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 1.1% of Northern Trust Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,456,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 12.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 527.9% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 301,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,891,000 after purchasing an additional 253,400 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.4% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 525,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,155,000 after purchasing an additional 22,293 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.0% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 20.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 595,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,804,000 after acquiring an additional 102,734 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $663.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total transaction of $9,068,468.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,754,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,873,217,098.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock traded down $9.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $745.71. 3,542,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,471,591. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $309.20 and a 52 week high of $794.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $643.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $596.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.31, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 50.78%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 89.66%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

