Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,347,396 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,141 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 0.7% of Northern Trust Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,730,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $364.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,277,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086,107. The business’s 50-day moving average is $353.56 and its 200-day moving average is $325.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The stock has a market cap of $362.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $368.72.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 53.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.86.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

