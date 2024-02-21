Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) Shares Acquired by Abacus Wealth Partners LLC

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 816,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,166 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 7.2% of Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 7.33% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $23,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NUMV. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000.

BATS NUMV traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,130 shares. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $29.85. The firm has a market cap of $350.89 million, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.68.

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

