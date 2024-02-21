Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.92

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.92 and traded as high as $10.31. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $10.27, with a volume of 366,100 shares changing hands.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.68.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. This is a boost from Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
About Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.
