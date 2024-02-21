Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.92

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.92 and traded as high as $10.31. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $10.27, with a volume of 366,100 shares changing hands.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.68.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. This is a boost from Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

About Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 888.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

