NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.01 EPS

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $1.01, Briefing.com reports. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $19.80 on Wednesday, hitting $674.72. The company had a trading volume of 56,464,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,051,148. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $581.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $498.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 91.63, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $204.21 and a 52 week high of $746.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $701.93.

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. United Bank grew its stake in NVIDIA by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after acquiring an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $929,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

