NXM Market Capitalization Reaches $376.09 Million (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. During the last week, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. NXM has a market cap of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM token can now be bought for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004128 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00014942 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00014060 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,246.49 or 0.99817482 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001103 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00009172 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.14 or 0.00163883 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000055 BTC.

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00007407 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM (NXM) is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

