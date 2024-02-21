NXM (NXM) Achieves Market Cap of $376.09 Million

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 21st. One NXM token can currently be purchased for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on popular exchanges. NXM has a market capitalization of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00014810 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001364 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00014078 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,490.15 or 0.99949886 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00009145 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.11 or 0.00163267 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000055 BTC.

iExec RLC (RLC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007325 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM (NXM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

