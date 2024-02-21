Olivier Marie Sells 1,136 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) CAO Olivier Marie sold 1,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $14,608.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,264.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Friday, January 19th, Olivier Marie sold 259 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $3,690.75.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Olivier Marie sold 857 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $13,086.39.

On Monday, December 18th, Olivier Marie sold 919 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $14,244.50.

NASDAQ UPWK traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.01. 2,749,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,124,418. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.88 and a beta of 1.73. Upwork Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $16.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average of $13.51.

Several research firms have issued reports on UPWK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Upwork from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upwork presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.55.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Upwork by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 129,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 60,385 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,669,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,460,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,636,000 after acquiring an additional 660,000 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

