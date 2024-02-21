Olivier Marie Sells 1,136 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) CAO Olivier Marie sold 1,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $14,608.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,264.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Olivier Marie also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 19th, Olivier Marie sold 259 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $3,690.75.
- On Wednesday, December 20th, Olivier Marie sold 857 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $13,086.39.
- On Monday, December 18th, Olivier Marie sold 919 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $14,244.50.
Upwork Stock Performance
NASDAQ UPWK traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.01. 2,749,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,124,418. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.88 and a beta of 1.73. Upwork Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $16.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average of $13.51.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Analysis on Upwork
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upwork
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Upwork by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 129,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 60,385 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,669,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,460,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,636,000 after acquiring an additional 660,000 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.
About Upwork
Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Upwork
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Teladoc Health gaps down to support level after weak guidance
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 3 Reasons the Capital One-Discover merger is a big deal
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Palo Alto Networks aims at cyber security leadership
Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.