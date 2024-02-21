Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,403 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in Oracle by 298.4% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1,268.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ORCL. StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Edward Jones upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.16. 7,802,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,713,076. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.24. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $82.04 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

