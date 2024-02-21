Origin Protocol (OGN) Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges

Origin Protocol (OGN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. One Origin Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000326 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. Origin Protocol has a market cap of $167.81 million and $13.05 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Origin Protocol Token Profile

Origin Protocol launched on January 8th, 2020. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Origin Protocol is www.story.xyz/blog. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Origin Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin Protocol (OGN) is a decentralized platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces. Created by Josh Fraser and Matthew Liu, it utilizes blockchain to empower developers and businesses in building decentralized applications (dApps). OGN serves as the native token, used for governance, incentivizing participation, and facilitating transactions within the marketplace. Holders can participate in platform governance, vote on proposals, and use OGN for payments, accessing exclusive features and enjoying reduced fees.”

