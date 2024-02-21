Origo Partners (LON:OPP) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.07

Origo Partners PLC (LON:OPP – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.05 ($0.00). Origo Partners shares last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00), with a volume of 24,980,559 shares trading hands.
Origo Partners Stock Up 7.1 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £269,062.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.07.
About Origo Partners
Origo Partners PLC is liquidating. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early venture, mid venture, late venture, growth-stage, emerging growth, buyout, and green-field investments, and resource acquisitions. It invests in pre-IPO and IPO opportunities; expansion stage; and special situations and co-investments; and PIPE's and spin-offs of public companies.
