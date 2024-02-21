PAX Gold (PAXG) Price Up 0.8% Over Last Week

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. PAX Gold has a total market capitalization of $542.93 million and $6.43 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAX Gold token can currently be bought for $2,002.09 or 0.03898824 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.
PAX Gold Profile
PAX Gold launched on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 203,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,181 tokens. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @paxosglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.
PAX Gold Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.
