Payfare (TSE:PAY) Trading Down 0.6%

Payfare Inc. (TSE:PAY – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$6.96 and last traded at C$7.01. 44,455 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 164,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.05.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on Payfare from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$335.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.99.

Payfare Inc, a financial technology company, provides instant payout and digital banking solutions to gig economy workers in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company offers PayFare, a platform that provides access to earnings, as well as banking services, such as ATM withdrawals, funds transfers, bill payments, and savings wallets; Paid Portal by Payfare, a payout solution for gig workforces; and Paid App by Payfare, a digital banking app.

