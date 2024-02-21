Payfare (TSE:PAY) Trading Down 0.6%

Payfare Inc. (TSE:PAY – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$6.96 and last traded at C$7.01. 44,455 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 164,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.05.
Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on Payfare from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, November 9th.
Payfare Inc, a financial technology company, provides instant payout and digital banking solutions to gig economy workers in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company offers PayFare, a platform that provides access to earnings, as well as banking services, such as ATM withdrawals, funds transfers, bill payments, and savings wallets; Paid Portal by Payfare, a payout solution for gig workforces; and Paid App by Payfare, a digital banking app.
