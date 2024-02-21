PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Major Shareholder Buys $77,252.56 in Stock

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp bought 25,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $77,252.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,761,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,746,707.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Topline Capital Partners, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 30th, Topline Capital Partners, Lp bought 12,604 shares of PaySign stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.03 per share, for a total transaction of $38,190.12.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Topline Capital Partners, Lp purchased 73,000 shares of PaySign stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $204,400.00.

PaySign Trading Up 2.0 %

PAYS stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.08. 88,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,371. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.47 million, a PE ratio of 102.70 and a beta of 1.14. PaySign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $3.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PaySign

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in PaySign during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in PaySign during the first quarter worth $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in PaySign during the second quarter worth $27,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PaySign during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PaySign during the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised PaySign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. It offers various services, such as transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a card processing platform.

