PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Purchased by Rock Creek Group LP

Rock Creek Group LP boosted its position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 257.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,494 shares during the period. PDD comprises 0.2% of Rock Creek Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in PDD were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in PDD during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in PDD by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in PDD by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PDD by 120.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDD during the first quarter worth $70,000. 31.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PDD. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark raised their price objective on PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.04.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.76. 4,880,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,402,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.20. The firm has a market cap of $171.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.69. PDD Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $152.99.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.94 by $2.67. PDD had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $68.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

