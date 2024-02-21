Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.490-1.610 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.550. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.49-$1.61 EPS.

Shares of PEB traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,722,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,581. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day moving average of $14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $11.39 and a 1 year high of $16.65.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $334.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.26%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEB. TheStreet lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,097,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,501,000 after purchasing an additional 400,281 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,358,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,994,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,872,000 after buying an additional 116,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 250,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 101,116 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

