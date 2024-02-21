Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.130-0.160 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.490-1.610 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.50.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Price Performance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,722,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.87. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $11.39 and a 1-year high of $16.65.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $334.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.42 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.26%.

Institutional Trading of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,551,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,613,000 after purchasing an additional 226,216 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,824,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,228,000 after buying an additional 636,463 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,028,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,335,000 after buying an additional 745,663 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,795,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,245,000 after buying an additional 72,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,727,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,330,000 after buying an additional 52,157 shares in the last quarter.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

Recommended Stories

