Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE:PBA traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $34.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 856,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,756. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,592,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $743,223,000 after purchasing an additional 370,234 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,837,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $510,857,000 after purchasing an additional 171,960 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,391,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $402,538,000 after purchasing an additional 131,487 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,652,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $435,812,000 after purchasing an additional 680,945 shares during the period. 53.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

