Pepe Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $469.13 Million (PEPE)

Pepe (PEPE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Pepe has a market cap of $469.13 million and $102.57 million worth of Pepe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pepe token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pepe has traded down 11.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Pepe Profile

Pepe was first traded on April 14th, 2023. Pepe’s total supply is 420,689,899,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 420,690,000,000,000 tokens. Pepe’s official Twitter account is @pepecoineth. The official website for Pepe is www.pepe.vip.

Pepe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe (PEPE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pepe has a current supply of 420,689,899,999,994.8. The last known price of Pepe is 0.00000116 USD and is down -3.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 340 active market(s) with $124,836,499.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pepe.vip/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pepe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

