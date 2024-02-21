Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.530-0.550 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.040-2.260 EPS.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ PRDO traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.98. 408,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,871. Perdoceo Education has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $19.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average of $17.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.47%.

In related news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $175,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 685,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,674,313. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $175,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,674,313. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $296,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 685,098 shares in the company, valued at $12,674,313. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,750. Corporate insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRDO. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 190.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

