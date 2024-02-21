Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,737.40

Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,737.40 ($21.88) and traded as high as GBX 1,862.45 ($23.45). Plus500 shares last traded at GBX 1,831 ($23.05), with a volume of 108,458 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($28.96) price objective on shares of Plus500 in a report on Tuesday.

Get Plus500 alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PLUS

Plus500 Stock Up 2.3 %

Plus500 Increases Dividend

The company has a market cap of £1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 762.51, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of -0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,740.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,533.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.80.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from Plus500’s previous dividend of $0.73. This represents a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Plus500’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,164.50%.

Plus500 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plus500 Ltd., a fintech company, operates technology-based trading platformsin Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. The company operates an online and mobile trading platform within the contracts for difference (CFDs) sector enabling its international customer base of individual customers to trade CFDs on underlying financial instruments comprising shares, indices, commodities, options, ETFs, foreign exchange, and cryptocurrencies internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plus500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.