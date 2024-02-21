Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,737.40

Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,737.40 ($21.88) and traded as high as GBX 1,862.45 ($23.45). Plus500 shares last traded at GBX 1,831 ($23.05), with a volume of 108,458 shares traded.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($28.96) price objective on shares of Plus500 in a report on Tuesday.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from Plus500’s previous dividend of $0.73. This represents a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Plus500’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,164.50%.
Plus500 Ltd., a fintech company, operates technology-based trading platformsin Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. The company operates an online and mobile trading platform within the contracts for difference (CFDs) sector enabling its international customer base of individual customers to trade CFDs on underlying financial instruments comprising shares, indices, commodities, options, ETFs, foreign exchange, and cryptocurrencies internationally.
