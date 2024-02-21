Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.55

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.56, with a volume of 6421869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

PSNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.15 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.53.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.48.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSNY. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 744.0% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,451,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,874,000 after buying an additional 2,161,109 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,981,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 144.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,217,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 720,285 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 1,271.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 475,739 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $869,000. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

