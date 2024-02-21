Polymesh Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $11.02 Million (POLYX)

Polymesh (POLYX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. In the last week, Polymesh has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. One Polymesh token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000349 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymesh has a total market capitalization of $93.46 million and approximately $11.02 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polymesh Token Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 1,024,606,516 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official website is polymesh.network. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polymesh Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 1,024,276,013.574515 with 819,017,830.522485 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.18474047 USD and is down -2.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $14,701,176.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymesh directly using U.S. dollars.

