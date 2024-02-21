Populous Price Hits $0.0399 on Top Exchanges (PPT)

Populous (PPT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Populous token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0399 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. Populous has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and approximately $221,358.02 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Populous has traded up 2.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Populous Profile

Populous’ genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Populous is populous.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.

[Telegram](https://telegram.me/PopulousIP)[Slack](https://bitpopulous.slack.com/)

Buying and Selling Populous

