Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Potbelly in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Potbelly from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Potbelly presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

Shares of Potbelly stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.51. 192,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,478. The company has a market cap of $367.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.19 and a beta of 1.33. Potbelly has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Potbelly in the 4th quarter worth $764,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Potbelly by 588.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 32,444 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Potbelly by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,579,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,459,000 after purchasing an additional 13,388 shares during the last quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Potbelly by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,829,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,487,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Potbelly by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 214,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 64,160 shares in the last quarter. 63.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

