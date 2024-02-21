Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Announces $0.02 Dividend

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.

NYSE PIM traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $3.22. The company had a trading volume of 17,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,636. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.12. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $3.28.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PIM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the second quarter worth $699,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 639,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 116,347 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 80,820 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

