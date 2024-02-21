Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (PIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 22nd

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:PIM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.22. The company had a trading volume of 17,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,636. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.12. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $3.28.

Institutional Trading of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 10,963 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 134,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 10,996 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 47.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

