Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (PIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 22nd

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSE:PIM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.22. The company had a trading volume of 17,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,636. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.12. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $3.28.
Institutional Trading of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust
About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Teladoc Health gaps down to support level after weak guidance
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- 3 Reasons the Capital One-Discover merger is a big deal
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Palo Alto Networks aims at cyber security leadership
Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.