Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (PIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 22nd

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $3.22. 17,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,636. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.12.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
