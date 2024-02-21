Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (PIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 22nd

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $3.22. 17,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,636. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $699,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 47.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

