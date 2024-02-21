Putnam Premier Income Trust Declares Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PPT)

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.

Putnam Premier Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PPT remained flat at $3.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 115,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,308. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $3.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.51.

Institutional Trading of Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPT. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,273,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 203,297 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 445,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 160,869 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 864.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 166,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 149,417 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 769.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 88,290 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 113,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 44,802 shares during the period. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

