Putnam Premier Income Trust Declares Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PPT)

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.
Putnam Premier Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PPT remained flat at $3.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 115,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,308. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $3.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.51.
Institutional Trading of Putnam Premier Income Trust
Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile
Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Putnam Premier Income Trust
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Teladoc Health gaps down to support level after weak guidance
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 3 Reasons the Capital One-Discover merger is a big deal
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Palo Alto Networks aims at cyber security leadership
Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.