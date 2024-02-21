Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Declares Dividend of $0.03

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.

Putnam Premier Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PPT remained flat at $3.64 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 115,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,308. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $3.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Premier Income Trust

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 217.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 31.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

