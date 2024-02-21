Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Declares Dividend of $0.03

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.
Putnam Premier Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:PPT remained flat at $3.64 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 115,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,308. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $3.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.51.
About Putnam Premier Income Trust
Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.
