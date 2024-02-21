Raydium Price Hits $0.96 on Exchanges (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Raydium has a market capitalization of $249.08 million and $14.69 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raydium token can currently be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00001866 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000650 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Raydium
Raydium’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,341 tokens and its circulating supply is 258,461,819 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#.
Raydium Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.
