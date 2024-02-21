RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.84

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.84 and traded as low as $0.54. RedHill Biopharma shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 265,200 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Report on RDHL
RedHill Biopharma Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RedHill Biopharma
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $369,000. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 58,128 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 18.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 56,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.85% of the company’s stock.
RedHill Biopharma Company Profile
RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than RedHill Biopharma
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Teladoc Health gaps down to support level after weak guidance
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- 3 Reasons the Capital One-Discover merger is a big deal
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Palo Alto Networks aims at cyber security leadership
Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.