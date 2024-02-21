RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.84

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.84 and traded as low as $0.54. RedHill Biopharma shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 265,200 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get RedHill Biopharma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on RDHL

RedHill Biopharma Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RedHill Biopharma

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.84.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $369,000. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 58,128 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 18.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 56,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.