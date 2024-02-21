Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) CEO Karla R. Lewis Sells 650 Shares

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.96, for a total transaction of $209,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,091,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

NYSE RS traded down $1.48 on Wednesday, reaching $316.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,333. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $229.12 and a twelve month high of $333.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 5.66. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $287.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.34.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.81. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.87 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reliance Steel & Aluminum

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,453,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,656,886,000 after buying an additional 815,429 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at about $186,693,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,228,000 after buying an additional 439,395 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,101,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,524,000 after buying an additional 359,364 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on RS. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.00.

View Our Latest Report on Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.