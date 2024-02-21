Renaissance Group LLC Purchases 6,631 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,631 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 45.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA traded up $2.21 on Wednesday, reaching $75.35. The company had a trading volume of 20,110,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,168,533. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.39 and a 200-day moving average of $80.87. The company has a market capitalization of $191.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $66.63 and a one year high of $105.05.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

