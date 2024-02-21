Renaissance Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Renaissance Group LLC reduced its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,648 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $29,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,151.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,503,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,396 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Salesforce by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after buying an additional 4,458,227 shares during the period. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $401,215,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM traded down $5.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $280.78. 2,832,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,915,192. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.65 and a 1 year high of $295.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.78, for a total value of $4,316,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,476,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,171,051.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.78, for a total transaction of $4,316,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,476,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,171,051.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total transaction of $2,253,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at $13,278,107.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,378,805 shares of company stock valued at $368,320,206 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

