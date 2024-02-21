Renaissance Group LLC Sells 126 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Renaissance Group LLC lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,530 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.4% of Renaissance Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $30,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 24.0% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,045 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $20,209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Blue Chip Partners LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 49,995 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $24,030,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded down $1.12 on Wednesday, hitting $519.94. 1,368,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,957,509. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $521.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $518.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $480.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (down previously from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.79.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

