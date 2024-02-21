Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI) Shares Down 0.4%

Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI – Get Free Report) was down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 48.80 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 48.80 ($0.61). Approximately 32,057 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 223,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49 ($0.62).

Residential Secure Income Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of £90.36 million, a P/E ratio of -375.38 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 54.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 58.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Residential Secure Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.03 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Residential Secure Income’s dividend payout ratio is -3,846.15%.

About Residential Secure Income

Residential Secure Income plc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering secure, inflation-linked returns with a focus on two resident sub-sectors in UK residential – independent retirement rentals and shared ownership – underpinned by an ageing demographic and untapped and strong demand for affordable home ownership.

