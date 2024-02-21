RGM Capital LLC Acquires 36,015 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

RGM Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,846,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,015 shares during the period. Varonis Systems accounts for about 2.6% of RGM Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. RGM Capital LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $56,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,317,000. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,638,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,432,000. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,655,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,756,000 after purchasing an additional 715,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,429,000. 92.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.09. 1,559,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,997. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.34 and a 1 year high of $52.30. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.08.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

In other news, SVP James O’boyle sold 4,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $186,459.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 460,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,932,775.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Varonis Systems news, SVP James O’boyle sold 4,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $186,459.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 460,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,932,775.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,945,302.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 381,377 shares of company stock worth $18,881,296 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

