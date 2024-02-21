RGM Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

RGM Capital LLC lifted its position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,951,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189,017 shares during the period. Avanos Medical comprises 2.7% of RGM Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. RGM Capital LLC owned about 6.36% of Avanos Medical worth $59,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVNS. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 1,702.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 134.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 23.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 302.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical Stock Performance

AVNS stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.51. 277,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,625. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.24 and a 52-week high of $31.31. The stock has a market cap of $905.85 million, a P/E ratio of -16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.16 and its 200 day moving average is $20.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $173.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Avanos Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avanos Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Avanos Medical Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

Featured Articles

