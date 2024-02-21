RGM Capital LLC Has $104.34 Million Stock Holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

RGM Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,013,785 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 233,010 shares during the period. PROS comprises 4.8% of RGM Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. RGM Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of PROS worth $104,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PROS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in PROS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in PROS by 302.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in PROS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in PROS by 1,056.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a research note on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised shares of PROS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of PROS from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PROS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

NYSE PRO traded down $1.68 on Wednesday, hitting $34.24. 379,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,357. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -29.44 and a beta of 1.22. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.96 and a 12 month high of $40.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.54 and a 200-day moving average of $35.54.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $77.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PROS news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $1,821,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 984,055 shares in the company, valued at $35,839,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

