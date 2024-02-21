RGM Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

RGM Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 596,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the quarter. Entegris accounts for about 2.6% of RGM Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. RGM Capital LLC owned 0.40% of Entegris worth $55,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,132,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,387,000 after purchasing an additional 28,057 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 114,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 22.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after purchasing an additional 13,834 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Entegris by 3.8% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 24,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Entegris during the third quarter valued at $1,646,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $1,255,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,730 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $1,255,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,835. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total value of $344,239.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,906.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,646 shares of company stock worth $5,967,508. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ENTG. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Craig Hallum upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.80.

Entegris Stock Performance

ENTG traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,441,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,214. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.37 and a 1 year high of $140.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.96. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.86 and a beta of 1.30.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $812.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

